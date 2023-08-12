Nick Jonas reflects on ‘difficult’ ritual from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas revealed a wedding ritual which he finds “surprisingly difficult” from his nuptials to wife Priyanka Chopra almost five years after tying the knot.

In an interview with People Magazine, the Jonas Brothers band member disclosed the ritual that reveals which family would be the “dominant” one after marriage.

"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," he said.

"They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri,” the Spaceman singer added.

He continued: “But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant. So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game."

"But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect,” Jonas shared.

Jonas shared with the publication that he and Chopra had two wedding ceremonies, one Indian and one Western style, which helped him see "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart."

"That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other," he shared, "which is the most important thing."

The Western wedding of the loved-up duo, who welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, via surrogate, in January 2022, was officiated by Jonas' dad, Kevin Jonas Sr.