Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed

Taking to Instagram, the British actress shared a sweet photo of her son in the stories.

In the photo, Cressida’s son is seen enjoying at the beach.

Cressida and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley got married in July 2020 and share a son together.

They welcomed son last year and named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley.

Recently, she also celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the husband.

This is Cressida’s first social media post after royal family removed her former beau Prince Harry’s HRH title from the website amid his trip to Japan and Singapore.



Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.