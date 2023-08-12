 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed

Prince Harry’s former girlfriend Cressida Bonas has shared her first social media post days after the Duke of Sussex’s HRH title was removed.

Taking to Instagram, the British actress shared a sweet photo of her son in the stories.

In the photo, Cressida’s son is seen enjoying at the beach.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas shares first post after Duke’s HRH title removed

Cressida and her husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley got married in July 2020 and share a son together.

They welcomed son last year and named their firstborn, Wilbur James Wentworth-Stanley.

Recently, she also celebrated her third wedding anniversary with the husband.

This is Cressida’s first social media post after royal family removed her former beau Prince Harry’s HRH title from the website amid his trip to Japan and Singapore.

Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry dated for two years from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt close to losing kids’ custody to ex Angelina Jolie after 7-year legal war

Brad Pitt close to losing kids’ custody to ex Angelina Jolie after 7-year legal war
Nick Jonas reflects on ‘difficult’ ritual from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas reflects on ‘difficult’ ritual from his wedding to Priyanka Chopra

Britney Spears blasts popular cosmetic hack on Insta: Watch

Britney Spears blasts popular cosmetic hack on Insta: Watch
King Charles ‘terrible mistake’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘undermines’ monarchy video

King Charles ‘terrible mistake’ about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘undermines’ monarchy
Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck breakup cause revealed

Ana De Armas & Ben Affleck breakup cause revealed

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles announces military appointments for working royals video

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles announces military appointments for working royals
Lizzo desperate to come up with strategy to save ‘sinking ship' amid lawsuit video

Lizzo desperate to come up with strategy to save ‘sinking ship' amid lawsuit

Prince William’s true feelings for reconciliation with Harry laid bare video

Prince William’s true feelings for reconciliation with Harry laid bare
Shanna Moakler announces devastating news of her father’s passing in emotional post

Shanna Moakler announces devastating news of her father’s passing in emotional post

Britney Spears’ sons reconnect with popstar before relocating to Hawaii

Britney Spears’ sons reconnect with popstar before relocating to Hawaii
Jamie Foxx spotted with ex Kristin after addressing controversy

Jamie Foxx spotted with ex Kristin after addressing controversy
'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 26th anniversary of iconic album 'Backstreet's Back'

'Backstreet Boys' celebrate 26th anniversary of iconic album 'Backstreet's Back'