Saturday, August 12, 2023
Saturday, August 12, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time in public after her husband Prince Harry’s official ‘HRH’ title was removed from the royal family’s website earlier this week.

Prince Harry’s sweetheart was pictured walking through a parking lot with an apparent bodyguard close by her, according to photos shared by Page Six.

The stunning photos of Meghan show the Duchess wearing costly unseasonably warm-looking designer outfit in sunny Montecito, California.

She can also be seen sporting a camel-colored coat.

Meghan Markle makes first public appearance after Prince Harry’s title removed. Picture Courtesy Page Six
This is Meghan Markle’s first public appearance days after royal family removed her husband Prince Harry’s 'HRH' title from their official website.

Earlier, she reportedly also attended Taylor Swift’s show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California while Prince Harry was in Japan.

Royal family removed Prince Harry's official 'HRH' title from their website on Wednesday three years after the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

