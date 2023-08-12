Gal Gadot glorifies Tom Cruise on performing dangerous stunts: ‘Unicorn in this genre’

Gal Gadot hailed Tom Cruise for doing his own stunts while taking a jibe at actors who claim they do all their dangerous stunts themselves.

The Wonder Woman star said the only Hollywood hero who really performs his death-defying action sequences is the Mission: Impossible actor.

Speaking to Flaunt, the Hollywood beauty confessed she does not do her own stunts while revealing how much she “celebrates” stunt artists for making actors look good on-screen.

“When people say: ‘I do all of my stunts by myself: ‘I’m like, ‘Really?’ … [The only exception] is Tom Cruise, who really, really does them,” Gadot said.

“I always try to celebrate my stunt women and men. The amount of work and the risk they take, the dedication – everything they give is just incredible,” the Heart of Stone star added.

“They’ve become like a second family to me. They should be celebrated because they really make us look like the best version of ourselves.”

In another interview with ComicBook.com, Gadot said Cruise is a “unicorn” when it comes to doing dangerous stunts in the movies.

"Tom Cruise is a unicorn in this genre," she said. "I don't think there's anybody like Tom. And he's a big inspiration. And I'll always try to push my limits."

Gadot shared screen with Cruise for a cameo in 2010 action comedy film Knight and Day, also starring Cameron Diaz in lead role.