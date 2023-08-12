 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Meghan Markle leaves fans concerned with ‘brain controlling’ anti-stress bracelet

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has left her millions of fans concerned as she is apparently leading a stressful life amid rumours of divorce with Prince Harry in California.

According to a report by Hello, Archie and Lilibet doting mother was spotted wearing 'anti-stress' bracelet as she stepped out during time away from Prince Harry.

The Hello, per Page Six, reported Meghan Markle was spotted for the first time in public after her husband Prince Harry’s official ‘HRH’ title was removed from the royal family’s website earlier this week.

She was pictured walking through a parking lot with an apparent bodyguard close by her, according to photos shared by Page Six.

The publication further says a mysterious circular patch was also seen on Meghan’s wrist.

Now, Hello has confirmed that the mysterious circular patch Meghan was wearing is the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc.

Picture Courtesy: Page Six
Picture Courtesy: Page Six

The publication quoted NuCalm, that the disc is like "having a remote control for your brain" and promotes optimal sleep, stress relief, and relaxation. 

