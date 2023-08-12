Meghan Markle’s thoughts on ‘revival episode’ for ‘Suits’ exposed

Meghan Markle’ thoughts on ‘revival episode’ for ‘Suits’ exposed

The producer of Suits has just broken down whether there is a chance for Meghan Markle to return for the revival episode.

The news has been brought to light by Gene Klein, the show's executive producer for all nine seasons.

He touched upon the possibility while discussing the ‘sheer shock’ he felt after learning off the show’s newfound success.

He started the conversation off by branding the change a ‘very proud moment’ and broke it all down to TV Line.

In this chat, the producer claimed, "I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix (that) it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen."

Meghan Markle for Rachel Zane in A 'Suits' Revival:

In regards to getting the cast together for a revival episode, particularly Meghan Markle, Mr Kline admitted, "keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors' deals done, and keeping them involved through the end of the show" would prove to be quite the challenge.

With this at the forefront, Mr Kline admits getting to "thread that needle for a reunion" would be surprising but would cause him to "be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend."

In regards to the Duchess of Sussex and her character as Rachel Zane, however, Mr Kline beleives, "I would assume that's just not possible."

Character Breakdown of Meghan Markle As Rachel Zane:

For those unversed with Meghan Markle’s character in the show, she played a well-known paralegal, for all of seven season, but quit near her marriage to Prince Harry which happened back in 2018. This caused her character to be quietly written out of the story.

Will Meghan Markle Ever Return To Acting?

The Duchess has touched upon the chances of her return to acting with Variety, but completely shut down the prospects quite quickly by saying "acting will not be an area of focus."

She cited family time and humanitarian work as her main focus moving forward before shifting the conversation to her non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation.