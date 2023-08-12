Kimora Lee Simmons says trip to Japan was ‘a Cultural Trip’

Kimora Lee Simmons says her trip to Japan is was 'a Cultural Trip’

Model Kimora Lee Simmons has revealed that her recent family trip to Japan was not a holiday but "a cultural trip." She sat down to speak with PEOPLE where she explained that her goal from the beginning was to experience the culture.

"It was rewarding to expose all my kids to Japan," she admitted. "I've traveled there so many times throughout my life for work or modeling. Japan is vibrant, electric and such a vibe shift! Watching them absorb their surroundings — the art, the food, the language, the fashion — was beyond rewarding."

She also claimed that her family loved the trip so much that they are already eager to go back. "We're so blessed. They're already asking when we can go back!"

She continued: "Before we flew there, I was clear from the jumpstart: 'This is not a vacation! This is a cultural trip!’ It's educational. We're not lounging and shopping. We're broadening our experiences and taking in a culture."

Both Simmons and her family have Korean and Japanese heritage from her mother’s side who was actually a first-generation immigrant to the United States. In photos that she shared on her Instagram page, she posed with all of her five children while they took in the beauty of Japan.