 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 12, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kimora Lee Simmons says trip to Japan was ‘a Cultural Trip’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Kimora Lee Simmons says her trip to Japan is was a Cultural Trip’
Kimora Lee Simmons says her trip to Japan is was 'a Cultural Trip’

Model Kimora Lee Simmons has revealed that her recent family trip to Japan was not a holiday but "a cultural trip." She sat down to speak with PEOPLE where she explained that her goal from the beginning was to experience the culture.

"It was rewarding to expose all my kids to Japan," she admitted. "I've traveled there so many times throughout my life for work or modeling. Japan is vibrant, electric and such a vibe shift! Watching them absorb their surroundings — the art, the food, the language, the fashion — was beyond rewarding."

She also claimed that her family loved the trip so much that they are already eager to go back. "We're so blessed. They're already asking when we can go back!"

She continued: "Before we flew there, I was clear from the jumpstart: 'This is not a vacation! This is a cultural trip!’ It's educational. We're not lounging and shopping. We're broadening our experiences and taking in a culture."

Both Simmons and her family have Korean and Japanese heritage from her mother’s side who was actually a first-generation immigrant to the United States. In photos that she shared on her Instagram page, she posed with all of her five children while they took in the beauty of Japan. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'fears' his kids will become like him, Meghan is 'ready to move on' video

Prince Harry 'fears' his kids will become like him, Meghan is 'ready to move on'
Queen Elizabeth II hoped Prince Harry would 'return to fold one day' video

Queen Elizabeth II hoped Prince Harry would 'return to fold one day'
Revisit bizarre trial moments as Netflix announces release date for ‘DEPP V. HEARD’

Revisit bizarre trial moments as Netflix announces release date for ‘DEPP V. HEARD’
Kanye West 'destroyed' Bianca Censori with 'homeless look'? video

Kanye West 'destroyed' Bianca Censori with 'homeless look'?
Netflix's 'Stranger Things' gets heated in Hawkings: ‘Can Eleven defeat Vecna?’

Netflix's 'Stranger Things' gets heated in Hawkings: ‘Can Eleven defeat Vecna?’
Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan

Matt Smith reportedly ‘grows close’ to Lili Gattyan
Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?

Kevin Spacey's 'Control' producer bets huge on him amid assault scandal?
Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training

Prince William's relative Princess Leonor will undergo military training
Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa enjoy night out amidst friendship rumors
Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’

Insider reveals Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s fighting style: ‘Big way’
Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch

Romeo Beckham showcases modeling prowess in PUMA's latest sneaker launch