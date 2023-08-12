 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Netflix unveils the 'power' of Virgin River: Watch Trailer

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Netflix has finally showed off everything it promises fans of the hit TV series, from new threats to the town, to Brady, as well fears surrounding Jack’s new business ventures.

Just recently, the first part of their trailer for season 5 was released and captivated audiences with a shocking view count and pure elation in the comment section.

Check it out Below:

Netflix’s Renewal Status for Virgin River:

Netflix has promised fans a two-season renewal contract with the actors of its hit TV show.

This was decided after it became evident that the show is beating all internal goals.

In response to the numbers Netflix’s head of drama even spoke out and said that the show “has some of the most attractive economics for a TV series with a very high return on investment as it costs a lot less to make than special effect-heavy productions.”

Breakdown of Netflix’s Virgin River Season 3 – 4:

  • Season 3: 105,440,000
  • Season 4: 62,580,000

Netflix Release Date for Season 5:

  • Part 1 (Episodes 501- 510) on September 7th, 2023
  • Part 2 (Episodes 511- 512) on November 30th, 2023

