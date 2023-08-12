Kate Middleton receives fresh blow

Meghan Markle fans think karma is catching up with Kate Middleton after a report revealed that her brother is facing fresh business woes.

They believe the Princess of Wales was one of the senior royals who used Meghan's father Thomas Markle against the Duchess of Sussex.

They are convinced that Kate Middleton's name would be dragged in the media reports involving her family members.

James Middleton, the younger brother of Kate Middleton, is facing fresh business woes, according to a report in Evening Standard.

The report said that the setback comes after assets on his latest venture, Ella & Co, have plummeted.



It said Ella &Co’s assets are down to just £92,510, compared with £334,591 the previous year.



In his Instagram post, he wrote last week that he was changing the name of the company to James & Ella.

He said “I’ve spent a long time reflecting on how much [Ella] transformed my life,” he said. “Through James & Ella, I’ll be carrying on the legacy of the most incredible dog I ever had the pleasure of caring for, with lots of exciting news to share later this year.”



Party Pieces, the online business founded by Kate's parents, was recently sold and it reportedly owed around £2.6million in debts.

Carole and Michael Middleton, who founded Party Pieces 1987, sold the company to business tycoon James Sinclair

The publication said It was not yet known how much was paid for the business and its assets in a pre-pack administration.

The parents of the Princess of Wales made millions from Party Pieces as their business grew over the years.

Party Pieces wasn't the only thing that helped fill the family's coffers.

Middletons had enough money before they started the company to support Kate Middleton and her siblings who went to attend the prestigious Marlborough College, where boarding fees for a single year cost more than £32,000.