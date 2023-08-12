 
Saturday, August 12, 2023
Prince Harry 'fears' his kids will become like him, Meghan is 'ready to move on'

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have their share of disagreements when it comes to their children. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, do not agree on certain parenting approaches of one another.

An insider told the Sun, "They disagree sometimes on certain approaches.

"Meghan would love to be done with all the legal stuff. But she's still supportive of him as she knows how important it is to him.

"But she's ready to move on. They have a beautiful life in California and new friends. Montecito is paradise. Harry is very outdoorsy, he loves it there."

The source added: "There is a difference in how he has grown up. He fears for his own children because of what he has gone through."

Meghan and Harry brought their children to California in 2020. The couple now lives in the urban neighbourhood of Montecito neighbouring A-lister Hollywood celebrities including Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres.

