‘Reunion of the century’: Sydney Sweeney, Darren Barnet and more enjoy L.A. event

Sydney Sweeney was honored at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event in L.A. for her talent

Sydney Sweeney’s exceptional talent was celebrated this week among the latest group of talented young individuals in Hollywood, and many friends turned out to show their support.

The 25-year-old actress was honored at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event, alongside fellow honorees Noah Schnapp and Steve Lacy.

Accompanied by her cousin, Sweeney received praise from actor Darren Barnet, who will be starring alongside her in the upcoming romantic comedy Anyone But You.

During the event held at Hollywood's NeueHouse, Sweeney and Barnet took photos together and spent time with their fellow cast members Michelle Hurd, Alexandra Shipp, and Dermot Mulroney. Barnet excitedly shared a group photo on Instagram, captioning it as "the reunion of the century."

Although Glen Powell, the male lead of the movie, was not present at the gathering, he congratulated the actress on his Instagram Story, referring to her as a "Hollywood powerhouse."

For the occasion, The White Lotus star wore a shiny black leather dress and silver earrings, while Barnet opted for a red leather jacket, black pin-stripe pants, and a white tank top.

The Euphoria actress took to her Instagram page to share pictures from the event, including some fun photo booth shots. In her caption, she wrote: "@variety thank you for including me in the class of 2023, it was such a great night.”

"And also i just wanna thank my incredible team who've been by my side since day one, and my fellow cast mates who are like family now :) got so much love and appreciation for all of you,"

Barnet also posted wholesome pictures with Sweeney, Shipp, Mulroney, and Hurd on his own Instagram page, writing "These people (heart emoji)."

In a previous interview with PEOPLE magazine in May, Sweeney mentioned that working on the upcoming romantic comedy was a delightful experience. "It was just laughter 24-7. Literally, we were just having a great time every day," she said. "It was a really, really fun experience."

"I enjoyed it a lot. ... I'm excited for it to come out," she added.