Katie Price takes aim at celebrity rivals, calls out industry egos

Katie Price, who recently claimed that she was snubbed from Strictly Come Dancing, has now taken a jab at her celebrity rivals.



Katie said that she has been in the industry for a long time (more than 20 years), adding that certain individuals in the showbiz industry are "up their own a***".

The 45-year-old former glamour model added that her comments are aimed at those who have recently gained fame, adding that people who have spent time in this industry are more humble and down to earth.

The Sun reports Katie saying, "No one gives me sh*t because they know I have been around for a long time. So no is horrible to me."

Katie is a known figure in the showbiz industry with a career spanning over two decades, and she has starred in several reality TV shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and I Am A Celebrity.

Her harsh comments came after she revealed that she was snubbed from the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

In a TikTok live video where she often interacts with her fans, Katie said, "No, I didn't get asked to do Strictly," reports MailOnline.

Katie admitted to her lack of expertise but expressed willingness to still try for the show, saying, "I’ve got two left feet, but I could still give it a chance."