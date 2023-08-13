 
menu menu menu
world
Sunday, August 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Italy reclaims over 250 looted artefacts from US

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 13, 2023

Italy reclaims over 250 looted artefacts from US. Italian ministry of culture.
Italy reclaims over 250 looted artefacts from US. Italian ministry of culture.  

The United States has handed back over 250 ancient artefacts to Italy, uncovering a tale of theft and illicit trade. 

The art division of Italy's police force revealed that these priceless pieces had been looted and subsequently sold to American museums and private collectors during the 1990s.

This assortment of historical treasures includes valuable pottery, paintings, sculptures, and even intricate mosaics, some tracing their origins back an astounding 3,000 years. Spanning various historical epochs, these arteacts span from the Villanovan age to the Etruscan civilization, the Magna Graecia period, and the Imperial Rome era.

The artefacts, taken during the 1990s, then navigated through a network of dealers. Curiously, certain items are reported to have been proposed to the Menil Collection in Texas. However, the museum disputes this claim, stating that these artefacts were never part of their collection. Allegedly, the artefacts were offered as a gift to the museum, but the donor was advised to liaise with Italy's culture ministry.

According to Italy's culture ministry, the possessor of this collection willingly surrendered the items after realising their origins were rooted in unlawful archaeological excavations. It's worth noting that out of the returned artefacts, 145 were tied to a bankruptcy case against the English antiques dealer Robin Symes, who was linked to an unlawful trading network.

Italy's persistent efforts to reclaim looted antiquities and artefacts are well-known. Last year, in September 2022, New York also returned stolen art valued at £16 million to Italy, including a marble head of the goddess Athena from 200 BC, alone valued at around £3 million. This recent act of restitution underscores Italy's steadfast dedication to preserving its cultural legacy.

More From World:

Woman almost 'becomes cannibal after biting chocolate with human finger inside'

Woman almost 'becomes cannibal after biting chocolate with human finger inside'
'You'll hear it from me,' Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk

'You'll hear it from me,' Mark Zuckerberg calls out Elon Musk
Indian home minister proposes law to curb 'fake news'

Indian home minister proposes law to curb 'fake news'
Bosnian bodybuilder Nermin Sulejmanovic broadcasts triple murder on Instagram live

Bosnian bodybuilder Nermin Sulejmanovic broadcasts triple murder on Instagram live
Hawaii wildfires death toll hits 80 as bustling Lahaina reduced to ashes

Hawaii wildfires death toll hits 80 as bustling Lahaina reduced to ashes
Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022

Concerns rise as 50,000 elderly Americans committed suicide in 2022
Hawaii wildfires: Maui fires destroy Lahaina as death toll soars to 67

Hawaii wildfires: Maui fires destroy Lahaina as death toll soars to 67
Ukraine war claims lives of 30,000 Russian troops as researchers expose Kremlin cover-up

Ukraine war claims lives of 30,000 Russian troops as researchers expose Kremlin cover-up
Bangladesh floods wreak havoc, 48 lives lost

Bangladesh floods wreak havoc, 48 lives lost
Man quits job on first day, says 'too much travel' for him

Man quits job on first day, says 'too much travel' for him
Impeachment? Special counsel David Weiss to probe President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden

Impeachment? Special counsel David Weiss to probe President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden
Illinois supreme court maintains state ban on semiautomatic assault weapons

Illinois supreme court maintains state ban on semiautomatic assault weapons