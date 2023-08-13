Gal Gadot 'touched' by Margot Robbie's heartfelt comments

Gal Gadot, famously known for her role as "Wonder Woman", has recently expressed her admiration for Margot Robbie. This comes after Margot revealed that she initially thought Gal Gadot was the actress who could do a wonderful job playing the titular role of Barbie.



Reacting to Margot's statement, the 38-year-old Gadot said, "I adore Margot. She is one of those women whom you just want to be friends with."

In conversation with Flaunt Magazine, the Wonder Woman star heaped praise on Margot, saying, "She brings too much to the table," adding that she would love to do anything with the Barbie star.

Gadot added, "Margot's comments about me warmed my heart. I feel very touched."

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Margot praised Gadot, saying, "Gadot is so impossibly beautiful. She is so kind and sincere that it's almost dorky."

She added that Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Margot, who also happens to be the executive producer of the film, revealed that initially she didn't even consider being part of the movie until Greta Gerwig joined the project as director.

Barbie has been playing in cinemas since July 21 and has reportedly earned more than one billion dollars till now.