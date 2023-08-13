 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Boy paralysed after doctors dismissed his agonising pain as 'exaggeration'

A 12-year-old boy from Melbourne was left paralysed after doctors at a local hospital dismissed his symptoms as exaggerated. 

The boy, named Maysen, was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare nerve disorder. His mother, Jessica Bye, is now calling for improved care protocols in hospitals.

Maysen's ordeal began when he complained of severe pain, but doctors initially attributed it to normal growing pains or muscle ache. Despite his mother's concerns, the medical professionals sent him home. However, within days, Maysen's condition worsened, leaving him almost unable to walk. Distressed with his condition, his mother rushed him back to the hospital, only to be told once again that it was probably just growing pains.

Despite his mother's insistence that something was seriously wrong, Maysen was sent home without a proper evaluation. Tragically, just moments later, Maysen's condition took a drastic turn for the worse. He was suddenly paralyzed by a rare disease known as Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), which results from nerve inflammation and can cause muscle weakness and paralysis.

Even as Maysen's face drooped due to the severity of his condition, the hospital discharged him once more. It was only after Maysen's paralysis continued to escalate that the hospital took his case seriously. Tests eventually revealed he had GBS, but by then, the damage had been done.

The incident highlights the importance of medical professionals taking rare conditions into account and listening closely to patients and their families. Sunshine Hospital, where Maysen was initially treated, has acknowledged the situation and vowed to review their procedures.

Maysen's story is a lesson for hospitals and doctors that every symptom should be considered seriously and that timely action can prevent devastating consequences. Maysen's mother's call for enhanced medical vigilance urges hospitals to rethink their approach to patient care, especially when dealing with potentially rare and life-altering diseases.

