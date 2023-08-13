Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly in 'good health'

Makkah Grand Mosque Imam Maher al-Muaiqly leads a prayer. — Website/Haramain Sharifain

The imam and khateeb of Masjid Al Haram in Makkah, Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly, is recovering after he fell ill while leading the Friday prayers in the Grand Mosque, where the temperature reached 44°C.

A statement issued by the Presidency of Religious Affairs for Masjid Al Haram and Masjid An Nabawi confirmed the incident and assured that Sheikh Maher was in "good health and spirits".

"The Head for the affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Sudais was also reassured of the Imam’s health and prayed for his health and sent him his good wishes," the Haramain Sharifain website stated.

Sheikh Maher suffered a sudden loss in blood pressure and fell sick while he began the prayer, while it was being broadcast on live national television.

As soon as he fell ill, Sheikh Sudais, who stood behind him during the prayers, assumed his position mid-prayer to continue the proceedings.

The imam of the Kaaba started slurring during the second part of the Khutbah, ending the sermon earlier than usual. He then instructed worshippers to "establish prayer".

"Behind the cameras, Sheikh Maher had taken a seat on the minbar and was immediately attended to by imams Sheikh Sudais and Sheikh Humaid and was offered a cold drink, the imam then after a brief rest of 2 minutes felt strong enough to establish prayers," Haramain Sharifain mentioned.



However, he later began to "severely slur" during the recitation and collapsed. Sheikh Maher was then held by his bodyguards who escorted him to a medical centre.

The imams and other officials of the Grand Mosque of Makka visited Sheikh Maher at his residence a day earlier to inquire about his health.