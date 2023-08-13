Prince Harry ‘can’t afford’ his bad attitude any longer: ‘He’s inducing a fatigue’

Prince Harry’s new attitude towards paparazzi in Japan has sparked widespread debate regarding his relationships in the US.

The topic of Prince Harry’s changed attitude towards paparazzi and the media has been referenced by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He broke it all down in response to the Duke’s trip to Japan.

In his piece for the Daily Mail, Mr Eden posed the question, “What is going on?”

This has been brought to light because Mr Eden is adamant on the fact that “Months of bad headlines and poor approval ratings are certainly part of the reason for this change in Harry’s demeanour.”

Mr Eden also pointed out the looming dangers threatening the couple’s brand.

In his eyes, “The couple’s endless complaints about slights, perceived or otherwise, from the Royal Family and the media — as well as their sense of entitlement — have not just induced a fatigue among previous supporters.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, “Critically, they also represent a potential threat to the one thing the Duke and Duchess cannot afford to lose: their earning potential.”

For those unversed these claims and admissions have come in response to these shocking changes and has caused a lot of questions to become directed towards Meghan Markle as well as her treatment of Prince Harry.