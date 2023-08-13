Soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Bajaur shootout

Pakistan Army soldiers seen in this undated photo. — ISPR

Intense fire exchange occurs between security forces and terrorists.

Forces subdue terrorists and apprehend one of them.

Sanitisation of area underway to eliminate terrorists in the area.

RAWALPINDI: A soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed while another was apprehended after a shootout in the general area of Charmang of Bajaur district, Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

A statement released by the ISPR stated that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Charmang on the "reported presence of terrorists".

"During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists," the military's media wing stated.

After subduing the militants, the forces apprehended the terrorist who remained alive during the operation.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives including a suicide vest were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous "terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, especially suicide blasts", it added.

The ISPR said that the martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Muhammad Shoaib, 24.

It further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

"Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan," it added.

Pakistan has seen a steep rise in terrorist activities including several suicide bombings and gun attacks mostly targetting police and law enforcement agencies in the northwestern provinces, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and damage to properties.

The last incident of terrorism was the deadly suicide blast on the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) convention in Bajaur, that killed over 60 people, including children.

The resurgence of militancy has been witnessed, particularly since the return of Taliban rule in neighbouring Afghanistan and the end of the ceasefire between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamabad.



Meanwhile, cross-border militancy continues despite Islamabad's multiple reminders to Afghanistan for not living up to its commitment to ensuring that its soil is not used for terrorism in Pakistan.