Aug 29–Sept 2: Heavy downpours loom as new monsoon front advances across Pakistan

Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 20, 2025. —Reuters

Risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas of major cities.

Landslides feared in hilly regions of KP, GB, and Kashmir.

Local authorities advised to take precautionary measures.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather alert on Thursday, warning that another spell of rain, wind and thundershowers is expected to hit parts of the country’s upper and central regions from August 29 to September 2.

The system is forecast to bring heavy downpours at times, raising the risk of flooding and landslides.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal will begin penetrating northern Pakistan from August 29.

At the same time, a westerly wave is likely to approach from August 30, setting the stage for widespread showers across multiple provinces.

Kashmir is expected to be hit hardest, with heavy to very heavy rain forecast between August 29 and September 2, particularly in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Bagh, Haveli, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, areas including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar may also see rain, with isolated heavy falls expected from August 30 to September 1.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thundershowers are forecast across Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan during the same spell.

Islamabad and northern Punjab are also on alert.

The weather forecast authority says widespread rain with heavy downpours is expected in the capital, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Lahore, Faisalabad, and nearby districts from August 29 to September 2.

Southern Punjab, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, and Rajanpur, may also be affected by isolated heavy falls.

Sindh is not entirely spared. Showers with thunder are expected in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Dadu, Jacobabad, Sukkur, and Larkana on August 30 and 31. Meanwhile, parts of Balochistan, particularly Barkhan, Loralai, Zhob, Khuzdar, and adjoining districts, could see rain with heavy falls from August 30 to September 1.

The PMD has also cautioned of flash floods in local nullahs and streams of Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi-Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northeast Punjab.

Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying pockets of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, and Mardan.

Landslides and mudslides may hit hilly terrain in KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and Kashmir.

Strong winds, lightning, and heavy rain could damage vulnerable structures such as kacha houses, billboards, solar panels, and electricity poles.

The PMD has urged the public, particularly travellers and tourists, to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary journeys in vulnerable areas, and stay updated with the latest forecasts.

Local administrations and emergency departments have also been directed to remain on high alert and put precautionary measures in place to minimise potential losses.