Prince Harry reacts to royal family snub with latest stunning photos?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry looked all smiling in latest photos he shared on Archewell Foundation website after a charity polo match for Sentebale Polo Cup in Singapore.



The Archewell team, on behalf of Archie and Lilibet doting father, posted his snaps with his sweet message.

Harry says, “Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world.

“Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago. Our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams.”

Prince Harry’s friend Ignacio Figueras also shared the Duke’s photos on his official Instagram handle.

He says, “We are always united in our support for Sentebale and the life changing work they do for young people in Southern Africa.

“It is a highlight every year to come together for this incredible charity, and I am grateful to everyone who contributed to their work. Thank you Singapore.”

Prince Harry’s latest photos came days after royal family removed his 'HRH' title from its website.



The royal family also reportedly snubbed Harry and his wife Meghan Markle by not inviting them to gathering marking one year since the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.

Prince Harry’s latest photos apparently show he was unbothered with royal family’s snub and removal of his 'HRH' title from its website.

