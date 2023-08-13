 
Sunday, August 13, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian labelled ‘out of touch’ after revealing morning routine

Kourtney Kardashian is being called “out of touch” by the internet after she revealed her morning routine with her husband Travis Barker. She took to her Instagram story to share the link to a Poosh article named ‘How to become a morning person.’

In the article, the media personality gave tips on how people can change their habits and adjust their schedules. Along with the link, she shared a picture of her and her husband as they lay in bed with a food tray sitting on their laps.

Her followers quickly noticed the items placed on the tray which included two match lattes, an espresso cup, napkins and two spoons. They also took up an issue with the time stamp on the story which was 11:05 AM as one person wrote: “It's 11.05 AM and you are clearly still in bed being served tea.”

Another user commented: “Try: how to become an early afternoon person with assistance or am I missing something?”

A third person added: “They definitely have a target audience and it's not poor ppl. Most working ppl are staring at the clock waiting for lunch break at 11 am,” while a fourth user wrote: “This woman wouldn't survive waking up in the actual morning before the sun rises. What a joke she is.”

