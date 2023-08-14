Katie Price plays with new pet dog 'Tank' amid petition to ban her from having pets

 
Monday, August 14, 2023
Monday, August 14, 2023

Katie Price, who recently faced severe backlash from animal lovers after she acquired a new puppy, Tank, just months after the death of her guard dog, Blade, was now seen happily playing with the new puppy.

Katie was spotted happily playing with "Tank" in Horsham, Sussex, who happens to be another German Shepherd just like "Blade".

The 45-year-old former glamour model revealed in June that her pet dog suffered a fatal accident as it was hit by a car. 

Katie appeared to be devastated at that time, but the death immediately caught the attention of thousands of animal lovers around the world, as it was the seventh pet to die in Katie's care.

A petition to ban her from having pets gained a lot of attention and more than 35,000 people signed it.

However, Katie, paying no heed to the backlash, bought a new puppy, whom she had named Tank, reports Metro.

Earlier, The Sun quoted a source saying, "Katie was heartbroken by the death of Blade and is now determined to keep Tank safe."

They added that, in time, it would grow to be her guard dog and fill the void left by Blade in Katie's life.

