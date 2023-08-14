 
menu menu menu
world
Monday, August 14, 2023
By
Web Desk

Argentina's primary vote concludes amidst inflation woes

By
Web Desk

Monday, August 14, 2023

Argentine presidential pre-candidate Patricia Bullrich of Juntos por el Cambio alliance, casts her vote during Argentinas primary elections, in a polling station in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 13, 2023.—Reuters
Argentine presidential pre-candidate Patricia Bullrich of Juntos por el Cambio alliance, casts her vote during Argentina's primary elections, in a polling station in Buenos Aires, Argentina August 13, 2023.—Reuters 

The primary elections in Argentina came to a close as polling stations shut their doors on Sunday evening, reflecting an electorate deeply concerned about soaring triple-digit inflation and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis. 

The ruling centre-left Peronist coalition faced the brunt of public anger as inflation hovers around a staggering 116%, leading to heightened dissatisfaction among the populace.

Considered mandatory for most adults, the primary elections serve as a crucial prelude to the general election scheduled for October. The results not only offer a glimpse of public sentiment but also indicate the favoured candidate for the presidency, which is pivotal for policy decisions impacting various sectors of the nation.

Argentina's substantial agricultural sector, renowned as a global leader in exporting soy, corn, and beef, along with the fate of the peso currency and bonds, hinges on the election outcome. Furthermore, ongoing negotiations concerning a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund remain sensitive to political shifts.

The economic turmoil has left many disillusioned with the main political players - the Peronist coalition and the conservative opposition Together for Change. This disillusionment has created an opportunity for far-right libertarian candidates, potentially leading to unexpected outcomes.

Amidst the political turmoil, voters expressed frustration and a desire for change. Adriana Alonso, a 42-year-old housewife, remarked, "Inflation is killing us and job uncertainty doesn't let you plan your life."

As official results are anticipated, the internal conservative leadership contest and the performance of dark horse libertarian candidate Javier Milei have captured the public's attention. The unpredictable nature of the elections has raised concerns and curiosity, with some voters considering protest votes or abstaining altogether.

Notably, the Together for Change coalition's leadership race between Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Larreta and conservative rival Patricia Bullrich has gained significance. Both candidates are advocating for austerity measures and economic liberalization.

Libertarian economist Javier Milei has emerged as a factor to watch, garnering significant support with his bold approach and unconventional policies. His proposal to dollarize the economy and eliminate the central bank has resonated with a portion of the electorate.

As the primary elections reveal a complex landscape, experts predict low voter turnout and increased blank votes, reflecting a sense of discontent. The race remains uncertain, with the political landscape evolving rapidly. The winner, to be decided in October or potentially a November runoff, will face pivotal decisions to address foreign reserves, exports, inflation, and currency controls.

As citizens cast their votes, voices of scepticism and cautious optimism resonated. Maria Fernanda Medina, a 47-year-old teacher, encapsulated the sentiment, acknowledging a long history of economic crises and political disappointments, yet holding onto a sliver of hope for positive change.

More From World:

Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands

Iraq to lift Telegram ban as platform meets security demands
Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'

Theoretical physicist labels artificial intelligence chatbots as 'glorified tape recorders'
Miss Universe ends Indonesia franchise over harassment allegations

Miss Universe ends Indonesia franchise over harassment allegations
At least four killed in terror attack on Iran shrine

At least four killed in terror attack on Iran shrine
Death toll from Hawaii's wildfires jumps to 93; governor fears further rise

Death toll from Hawaii's wildfires jumps to 93; governor fears further rise
At least 21 killed as landslide sweeps houses in northern China

At least 21 killed as landslide sweeps houses in northern China
China to respond forcefully as Taiwan VP William Lai stops in US

China to respond forcefully as Taiwan VP William Lai stops in US
Fire in historic centre in French town of Grasse kills 3, injures another 3

Fire in historic centre in French town of Grasse kills 3, injures another 3
Maui wildfires: Death toll rises to 89

Maui wildfires: Death toll rises to 89
MrBeast: The burgers, the brand, the bandwagon

MrBeast: The burgers, the brand, the bandwagon
Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly in 'good health'

Imam-e-Kaaba Sheikh Maher Al Muaiqly in 'good health'
Boy paralysed after doctors dismissed his agonising pain as 'exaggeration'

Boy paralysed after doctors dismissed his agonising pain as 'exaggeration'