Megan Thee Stallion delivers strong message after Tory Lanez 'refused to apologize'

Megan Thee Stallion's response comes after three days of Tory Lanez statement on the verdict

Megan Thee Stallion has made it public that she's a wall that cannot be broken after Tory Lanez bluntly refused to apologize when he was slapped with a 10-year sentence for shooting the rapper in the foot in 2020.

Performing at Outside Lands Festival, the WAP rapper called out her detractors, "** all my haters. None of that ** you was doing or saying broke me."

Earlier, the Canadian rapstar made a statement on his social media about the Los Angeles court judgement against him.

He said, "will never let a hard time intimidate me I will never let no jail time eliminate me."

"Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will," he added.

"This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved…. That's it."

The 31-year-old said, "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."



Concluding, the LUV rapper said, "Tough times don't last; tough people do. To my family, friends, and umbrellas, thank you for your continued support. See you soon."

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old crowd-pleasing performance was part of 15 years of the Outside Lands festival celebration in Golden Gate Park.

The music event spanned for three days, from Aug 11 to Aug 13. Besides, Stallion, The 1975, Janelle Monae, Zedd, J.I.D, and Maggie Rogers are set to lit the stage on fire.