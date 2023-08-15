Queen Elizabeth II 'rolled her eyes' when King Charles called her 'mummy' in public

Queen Elizabeth II had a hilarious reaction to King Charles calling her ‘mummy.’



The 96-year-old rolled her eyes when her heir made an emotional speech on her birthday.

Back in 2017, King Charles praised his mother at the Royal Albert Hall, noting how she has been a source of inspiration for him.

He said: "Your Majesty, mummy, I have a feeling that in 1948 when you were 22 you didn’t somehow expect that on your 92nd birthday to find your son in his 70th year.”

The Queen then raised her eyebrows.

King Charles at the time continued: "So, just able still to raise a small hip hip, would you ladies and gentlemen all give her Majesty three unbelievable rousing cheers on her birthday," as he raised his hand in the air.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022 September at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty passed away of old age.