 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth II 'rolled her eyes' when King Charles called her 'mummy' in public

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Queen Elizabeth II had a hilarious reaction to King Charles calling her ‘mummy.’

The 96-year-old rolled her eyes when her heir made an emotional speech on her birthday.

Back in 2017, King Charles praised his mother at the Royal Albert Hall, noting how she has been a source of inspiration for him.

He said: "Your Majesty, mummy, I have a feeling that in 1948 when you were 22 you didn’t somehow expect that on your 92nd birthday to find your son in his 70th year.”

The Queen then raised her eyebrows.

King Charles at the time continued: "So, just able still to raise a small hip hip, would you ladies and gentlemen all give her Majesty three unbelievable rousing cheers on her birthday," as he raised his hand in the air.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022 September at Balmoral Castle. Her Majesty passed away of old age.

More From Entertainment:

'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours video

'Sun King' Prince William beats 'lame' Prince Harry in 36 hours
Queen Camilla has 'no time to cook', living life on 'spreadsheets' video

Queen Camilla has 'no time to cook', living life on 'spreadsheets'
Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’

Kanye West making ‘carbon copy’ of Bianca Censori to ‘flex control’
How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West? video

How Bianca Censori’s family ‘really’ feels about Kanye West?
BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates

BTS’ V is impressed by RM’s advice to high school graduates
Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations

Seventeen’s fans send moving trucks to protest Joshua’s dating allegations
ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters

ITZY’s agency announces action against malicious posters
Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence

Megan Thee Stallion gives 1st performance since Tory Lanez's prison sentence
‘Dastardly’ Prince William still the ‘top pick’ over Prince Harry? video

‘Dastardly’ Prince William still the ‘top pick’ over Prince Harry?

Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’ video

Prince Harry’s ego has ‘taken a bit of a hit’: ‘No doubt’
Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William

Prince Harry suffering through ‘mixed bag of emotions’ due to ‘bully’ Prince William
‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'

‘Love Island’ star Jack Keating says news of becoming a father was 'a big shock'