Whitney Houston's friends and family celebrate her 60th birthday at the Legacy of Love Gala

Friends and loved ones of the late Whitney Houston convened on Wednesday evening to commemorate the Queen of the Night on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The second annual Legacy of Love gala was orchestrated by Houston's estate, Primary Wave Music, and Sony Corporation, in honor of the iconic vocalist's significant milestone.

The event took place at the St. Regis located in Atlanta, Georgia, drawing together friends and family to celebrate Houston's enduring influence even 11 years after her unforeseen passing.

Clad in elegant black-tie attire, attendees including industry veterans like the multi-Grammy Award-winning producer Nardara Michael Walden, longtime friend Rickey Minor, CeeLo Green, Terri J Vaughn, and Trina Braxton, congregated on August 9 to rally behind the Whitney E. Houston Foundation. The occasion was an opportunity to reflect upon the woman who left an indelible mark on numerous lives.

In a nod to Houston's preferred color, guests were welcomed by a balloon wall and red carpet both adorned in shades of purple, setting the stage for the evening's vibrant atmosphere. The festivities included an auction featuring an array of items.

Pat Houston, expressing gratitude for the attendance, remarked, "We are honored that so many people traveled to Atlanta to be with us for this monumental and momentous occasion. Whitney would have been honored by the love and support of everyone. More importantly, she would have been proud of the outstanding work demonstrated by our young people."

Established in 2020, the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation was formed with the objective of "continuing the mission and important work with today’s youth through program initiatives and services that reflect the values and needs of young people," as articulated in a statement by the organization. The foundation also plays a vital role as a source of empowerment to foster the self-esteem of young people and guide them towards productive lives.

On the evening in question, the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation awarded its 2023 grant to the Living Live Foundation, in support of its Lighting the Way Youth Mentor program initiative. Additionally, the foundation granted scholarships to three students pursuing studies at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Scent Beauty presented a generous contribution to the Foundation, facilitated by their collaboration in the creation of the Whitney Houston Fragrance. Further backing came from 225 Perfumania and Fragrance Outlet stores, with each contributing $5 from the sale of every bottle.

The event transpired as a jubilant and exquisite tribute to Houston's legacy and life, featuring musical performances and accolades to the departed superstar.

However, amidst the laughter and recollections, there was an undertone of melancholy. Addressing the guests, sister-in-law Pat Houston acknowledged, "It takes every ounce of strength to stand before you and celebrate this special woman. It is a bittersweet moment for her family in this moment because it is a special moment, but she is not here to celebrate it with us."

Even as Houston's legacy perseveres through the dedicated efforts of the Whitney E. Houston Foundation and Primary Wave, the absence of her laughter and light remains a poignant absence.