Madonna announces new Celebration Tour dates and venues

Madonna had to cancel her shows earlier this summer due to a severe bacterial infection

Following her hospitalization earlier this summer due to a severe bacterial infection, Madonna has now revealed the rescheduled North American tour dates, originally postponed. Commencing on December 13 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the tour will encompass multiple nights in most cities.

Notably, four Los Angeles shows have been relocated from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum. Regrettably, five dates had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts, affecting Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

The Celebration tour is set to conclude with a four-night engagement in Mexico City in April 2024. The European leg of the tour is slated to begin on October 14 in London.

When announcing the Celebration tour earlier this year, Madonna expressed her eagerness to delve into her extensive song catalog and deliver a remarkable show for her dedicated fans.

Historically, the artist has refrained from fully exploring her legendary back catalog during live performances. Her prior tour, which took place in 2019-2020 in support of her album Madame X, predominantly featured songs from that project with only a handful of tracks from her earlier classic releases.

Date City/Country Venue

10/14/2023 London, UK The O2

10/15/2023 London, UK The O2

10/17/2023 London, UK The O2

10/18/2023 London, UK The O2

10/21/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/22/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis

10/25/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/26/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena

10/28/2023 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena

11/1/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

11/2/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi

11/6/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

11/7/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

11/12/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/13/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/15/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/16/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena

11/19/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/20/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena

11/23/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/25/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

11/28/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/29/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/1/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

12/2/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

12/5/2023 London, UK The O2

12/6/2023 London, UK The O2