Madonna announces new Celebration Tour dates and venues

Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Following her hospitalization earlier this summer due to a severe bacterial infection, Madonna has now revealed the rescheduled North American tour dates, originally postponed. Commencing on December 13 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the tour will encompass multiple nights in most cities.
Notably, four Los Angeles shows have been relocated from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum. Regrettably, five dates had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts, affecting Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.
The Celebration tour is set to conclude with a four-night engagement in Mexico City in April 2024. The European leg of the tour is slated to begin on October 14 in London.
When announcing the Celebration tour earlier this year, Madonna expressed her eagerness to delve into her extensive song catalog and deliver a remarkable show for her dedicated fans.
Historically, the artist has refrained from fully exploring her legendary back catalog during live performances. Her prior tour, which took place in 2019-2020 in support of her album Madame X, predominantly featured songs from that project with only a handful of tracks from her earlier classic releases.
10/14/2023 London, UK The O2
10/15/2023 London, UK The O2
10/17/2023 London, UK The O2
10/18/2023 London, UK The O2
10/21/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
10/22/2023 Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis
10/25/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
10/26/2023 Copenhagen, DK Royal Arena
10/28/2023 Stockholm, SE Tele2 Arena
11/1/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
11/2/2023 Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi
11/6/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
11/7/2023 Lisbon, PT Altice Arena
11/12/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena
11/13/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena
11/15/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/16/2023 Cologne, DE Lanxess Arena
11/19/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena
11/20/2023 Paris, FR Accor Arena
11/23/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/25/2023 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum
11/28/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
11/29/2023 Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/1/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
12/2/2023 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
12/5/2023 London, UK The O2
12/6/2023 London, UK The O2