Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Madonna announces new Celebration Tour dates and venues

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Madonna had to cancel her shows earlier this summer due to a severe bacterial infection
Following her hospitalization earlier this summer due to a severe bacterial infection, Madonna has now revealed the rescheduled North American tour dates, originally postponed. Commencing on December 13 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, the tour will encompass multiple nights in most cities.

Notably, four Los Angeles shows have been relocated from Crypto.com Arena to the Forum. Regrettably, five dates had to be canceled due to scheduling conflicts, affecting Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix.

The Celebration tour is set to conclude with a four-night engagement in Mexico City in April 2024. The European leg of the tour is slated to begin on October 14 in London.

When announcing the Celebration tour earlier this year, Madonna expressed her eagerness to delve into her extensive song catalog and deliver a remarkable show for her dedicated fans.

Historically, the artist has refrained from fully exploring her legendary back catalog during live performances. Her prior tour, which took place in 2019-2020 in support of her album Madame X, predominantly featured songs from that project with only a handful of tracks from her earlier classic releases.

Date              City/Country    Venue

10/14/2023  London, UK      The O2

10/15/2023  London, UK       The O2

10/17/2023  London, UK       The O2

10/18/2023  London, UK       The O2

10/21/2023  Antwerp, BE     Sportpaleis

10/22/2023  Antwerp, BE     Sportpaleis

10/25/2023  Copenhagen,    DK Royal Arena

10/26/2023  Copenhagen,    DK Royal Arena

10/28/2023  Stockholm, SE  Tele2 Arena

11/1/2023   Barcelona, ES    Palau Sant Jordi

11/2/2023   Barcelona, ES    Palau Sant Jordi

11/6/2023   Lisbon, PT          Altice Arena

11/7/2023   Lisbon, PT          Altice Arena

11/12/2023  Paris, FR            Accor Arena

11/13/2023  Paris, FR            Accor Arena

11/15/2023  Cologne, DE       Lanxess Arena

11/16/2023  Cologne, DE       Lanxess Arena

11/19/2023   Paris, FR           Accor Arena

11/20/2023   Paris, FR           Accor Arena

11/23/2023   Milan, IT            Mediolanum Forum

11/25/2023   Milan, IT            Mediolanum Forum

11/28/2023   Berlin, DE          Mercedes-Benz Arena

11/29/2023   Berlin, DE          Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/1/2023    Amsterdam, NL    Ziggo Dome

12/2/2023    Amsterdam, NL     Ziggo Dome

12/5/2023    London, UK            The O2

12/6/2023     London, UK           The O2

