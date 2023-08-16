Highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' movie faces delay in release

Highly anticipated 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' movie faces delay

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated movie, was set to be released in March 2024, but now the movie has gotten a new release date from the movie's producers.



Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the producers of the third installment of the Spider-Verse franchise, didn't provide a particular date for the release of the movie and said, "The release will happen when it's ready."

In an interview with Digital Spy, the producers declared the writers' and actors' strike as the reason for the delay in movie release.

Official trailer of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

They said, "The timeline has been affected due to strikes, and it's uncertain when these issues will be resolved."



The producers continued, "So, while the fans eagerly wait for the movie, we can't provide any definite release date yet."

Phil Lord said that the conversations happening between the strikers and AMPTP are thankfully above their pay grade, adding, "We will take the time it takes to make it great."