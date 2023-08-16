 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Susanna Reid mourns friend Suki Thompson's passing after Melanoma battle

Susanna Reid mourns friend Suki Thompson's passing after Melanoma battle

Susanna Reid recently shared the news of the tragic death of her friend Suki Thompson, just weeks after the latter made an appearance on Good Morning Britain.

Suki appeared on ITV's morning news last month and opened up about her melanoma diagnosis (a form of skin cancer) and revealed that she might be living her final days in this world.

The presenter of the morning news praised Suki for always staying in high spirits, her resilience, and her endless positivity. Despite being terminally ill,  56-year-old Suki kept raising awareness regarding the disease and urging the public to strictly follow safety measures.

Taking to Instagram on August 15, 2023, Susanna paid an emotional tribute to her late friend Suki.

She shared a picture of Suki and captioned it, "Our beautiful friend Suki Thompson. The embodiment of strength and optimism. A passion for living life to the fullest. Go well, lovely."

Her friends and fans also expressed their sorrow over the sad demise of Suki Thompson. Presenter Julia Bradbury wrote, "So sad. Biggest hug to you, beautiful one."

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins said, "Oh no, so sad she's gone. Sorry for you, Susanna, Suki was such a special person. Sending much love."

Suki raised a whopping £172,000 in fundraising for the fight against the disease. 

Her family, expressing gratitude towards her, said, "The amount raised by Suki will make a massive difference to those still living with cancer and represents everything Mumma wanted." 

