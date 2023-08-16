 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows

Katherine McPhee's nanny was recently killed in a tragic car accident. According to reports, the 55-year-old nanny who worked for the American Idol star was killed in a car accident last week.

An elderly woman unable to control her car at a Toyota dealership in Los Angeles got McPhee's nanny, Yadira Calito, pinned under her vehicle and dragged her for 20 feet in the fatal accident.

Police revealed that there have been no arrests made in the case yet and that an investigation is going on, adding that the driver of the SUV was an 84-year-old woman, reports the Mirror.

Police said, "The SUV was accelerated by the elderly woman for unknown reasons, and it collided with several people present inside the dealership."

The police report revealed that two customers and an employee were injured in the accident.

Paramedics swiftly responded, but Yadira couldn't make it, and she was declared dead in the hospital.

TMZ quoted a source explaining that the elderly woman was taking her car for service when she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, resulting in the accident.

Katherine McPhee, in honour of her nanny, Yadira Calito, cancelled the two final shows of her Asian Tour.

She described the accident as a "horrible family tragedy." 

