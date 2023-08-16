 
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
US teen arrested for organising terror attack with Al-Qaeda linked outfit

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, US, December 7, 2018. — Reuters
A teenager from Philadephia was arrested by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the accusation of organising a terrorist attack with al-Qaeda affiliated Khatiabt al-Tawhid wal Jihad (KTJ) group. 

The 17-year-old teenager was suspected of allegedly communicating with the Khatiabt al-Tawhid outfit operating under the umbrella of Al Qaeda.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, during a news conference, said: "The work of the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force potentially thwarted a catastrophic terrorist attack in the name of a perverted ideology that in no way, shape, or form represents the beliefs of the overwhelming majority of peace-seeking people of faith, including Muslims."

"The charges we have filed against this individual represent the most serious alleged terrorist activity prosecuted in Philadelphia County court in recent history," he added.

Krasner further said: "We intend to pursue full accountability for these crimes and will continue to work vigilantly with our law enforcement partners to protect all of our communities from hateful, ideologically driven acts of violence."

The teen allegedly purchased ingredients and started the construction of a nuclear bomb, reported ABC News.

"Among the items he purchased were tactical equipment, wiring, chemicals, and devices often used as remote detonators," FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline Maguire said at the news conference.

"He had not only taken steps in acquiring those items and materials that are commonly used in improvised explosive devices, but he had also taken steps to start putting potential devices together," Maguire added.

When the FBI learned that the kid had allegedly been in contact with KTJ, a foreign group linked to Al-Qaeda, an inquiry was launched. The teen was located over a few weeks, and the FBI launched a surveillance-based inquiry, according to a news source.

Maguire also disclosed that the teenager had access to a sizable quantity of weapons.

The adolescent is accused of possessing weapons of mass destruction, engaging in a criminal conspiracy, setting fire to property, causing or risking a catastrophe, attempting to commit criminal mischief, and endangering a person recklessly.

The juvenile court has received the case.

