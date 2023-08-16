 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice
Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice 

Jennifer Lopez saved herself from humiliation after opting for a daring outfit while stepping out in New York City.

The Hollywood beauty was photographed as she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while exiting an office building in the Big Apple with her manager Benny Medina.

In the picture shared by Daily Mail, Lopez exuded glamour in a peached coloured dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

But her slit was a bit too high as it almost fleshed her undergarments in one of the shots published on the website which could have proved really embarrassing for The Mother star.

Lopez’s thighs were exposed in the photograph when she took a step forward to get to her waiting black SUV.

However, J.Lo got in the car and saved herself from humiliating herself out in the public.

Apart from the costume glitch, Ben Affleck’s wife looked breathtaking with her gorgeous highlighted hair down for the meeting.

Accessorizing her look, Lopez opted for stylish orange tinted gold framed aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a watch.

She went for backless Perspex high heels for her day out and carried an Hermes Birkin bag in one hand and a file in another. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry issued stern warning to Meghan Markle
Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

Brad Pitt expected to make relationship with Ines De Ramon official soon

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet video

King Charles wants to meet Archie, Lilibet
Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH video

Jennifer Lopez shares rare video featuring Ben Affleck singing on 51st birthday: WATCH
Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke video

Prince Harry’s friends concerned for Duke
THIS Hollywood star after Jason Momoa aids desperate Mauian

THIS Hollywood star after Jason Momoa aids desperate Mauian

Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

Sandra Bullock lands in bizarre controversy just days after Bryan Randall tragic death

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez

‘Happy’ Ben Affleck rings in 51st birthday with contentment beside Jennifer Lopez
Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Alec Baldwin troubles over ‘Rust’ shooting incident not over amid recent findings

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation

Billie Eilish debuts blingy diamond grills and striking red hair transformation
Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy

Prince Harry, Meghan have 'burnt bridges' with 'Napolean-worthy' earth policy
Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows

Katherine McPhee's nanny dies in horrific car accident: Star cancels Asian Tour shows