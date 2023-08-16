Jennifer Lopez dodges disaster with daring wardrobe choice

Jennifer Lopez saved herself from humiliation after opting for a daring outfit while stepping out in New York City.

The Hollywood beauty was photographed as she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while exiting an office building in the Big Apple with her manager Benny Medina.

In the picture shared by Daily Mail, Lopez exuded glamour in a peached coloured dress featuring a thigh-high slit.

But her slit was a bit too high as it almost fleshed her undergarments in one of the shots published on the website which could have proved really embarrassing for The Mother star.

Lopez’s thighs were exposed in the photograph when she took a step forward to get to her waiting black SUV.

However, J.Lo got in the car and saved herself from humiliating herself out in the public.

Apart from the costume glitch, Ben Affleck’s wife looked breathtaking with her gorgeous highlighted hair down for the meeting.

Accessorizing her look, Lopez opted for stylish orange tinted gold framed aviator sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a watch.

She went for backless Perspex high heels for her day out and carried an Hermes Birkin bag in one hand and a file in another.