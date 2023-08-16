FIFA Women's World Cup: England beat Australia to qualify for final

England´s forward #23 Alessia Russo celebrates scoring her team´s third goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup semi-final football match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 16, 2023.—AFP

England beat Australia in the second semi-final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 to set up a final clash against Spain.

The remarkable match unfolded with electrifying moments as Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo delivered the finishing blows, setting the stage for a thrilling final.

Having previously failed at the semi-finals twice, the Lionesses demonstrated unwavering determination and resilience, ensuring that history wouldn't repeat itself.

The European champions seized the opportunity to mark their first appearance in the final, making the most of their chance to etch their names onto the coveted trophy.

The momentum shifted in favour of England when Ella Toone, of Manchester United, unleashed an astonishing shot from just inside the box, sending the ball rocketing into the top right corner nine minutes before halftime.

Sam Kerr, returning to the tournament's starting lineup, roared back for the home team with a world-class goal.

Nonetheless, England held their ground, and it was Lauren Hemp who asserted her presence, muscling her way into the box to score a crucial goal. With only minutes remaining, Alessia Russo sealed the victory, calmly using her right foot to put the icing on the cake.

As England advances to the much-anticipated final on Sunday at the Stadium Australia, anticipation builds for a high-stakes encounter against a formidable Spanish team that triumphed over Sweden in the semifinals. With their sights set on the championship, England's journey has been one of persistence and growth, epitomized by their European title last year under the guidance of Coach Sarina Wiegman.

Australia, despite their loss, has had their best World Cup ever, a journey highlighted by their impactful performance. Despite the defeat, the team still has a third-place playoff against Sweden on the horizon, presenting another chance to showcase their abilities on the world stage.

The match's intensity saw both sides navigate nervy beginnings, with Australia striving to find their footing. A combination of remarkable saves and strategic plays defined the game, with key moments showcasing the tenacity and determination of both teams.

In the end, it was England's composed execution that propelled them to the final, setting the stage for an electrifying championship battle against Spain.