 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Kensington Palace has been accused of capitalizing on the English team's popularity during the ongoing Women's Football World Cup.

It has been noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared three individual social media posts to encourage Lionesses during the tournament.

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity
Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity
Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton used their official Twitter account to repost only one tweet to congratulate Princess Anne on her birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal, is the aunt of Prince William.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 73rd birthday on August 15.

More From Entertainment:

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

Trailer for Prince Harry's Netflix documentary released

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Rebel Wilson says IVF struggle was ‘worth it’ as she celebrates daughter Royce

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'

Meghan Markle hasn’t just ‘burned bridges: ‘Napoleon-worthy scorched earth'
Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’

Raquel Leviss says Bravo hasn’t paid her for ‘Scandoval’ after making her ‘the ultimate villain’
Game of Thrones' Darren Kent's last post before death goes viral

Game of Thrones' Darren Kent's last post before death goes viral
King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final

King Charles issues statement after England reach football World Cup final
Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’

Meghan Markle’s losing friends ‘left and right’: ‘Everyone is falling away’
Raquel Leviss opens up on ‘Scandoval’ after leaving mental health facility

Raquel Leviss opens up on ‘Scandoval’ after leaving mental health facility

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final

Holly Willoughby celebrates as England reach World Cup final
Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations

Cillian Murphy talks Christopher Nolan's 'Interstellar' aspirations
Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show

Lionel Richie apologizes live at rescheduled show after cancelling last show
After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses video

After provoking people against US woman soccer player, Piers Morgan praises Lionesses