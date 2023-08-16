Prince William and Kate Middleton capitalize on Lionesses popularity

Kensington Palace has been accused of capitalizing on the English team's popularity during the ongoing Women's Football World Cup.

It has been noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales shared three individual social media posts to encourage Lionesses during the tournament.

On the other hand, Prince William and Kate Middleton used their official Twitter account to repost only one tweet to congratulate Princess Anne on her birthday.

Princess Anne, also known as Princess Royal, is the aunt of Prince William.

The only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth celebrated her 73rd birthday on August 15.