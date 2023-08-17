 
menu menu menu
world
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

US cautions about Travis King's racial discrimination remarks

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. — AFP
An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. — AFP

Washington cautioned Tuesday about the statements made by Travis King about maltreatment and racial discrimination against him within the military, a day after Pyongyang released some details about the investigation, adding that it is working for his safe return.

US soldier Private Travis King was detained in July after deliberately entering the nuclear-armed country during a border tour.

The 22-year-old soldier had been facing disciplinary action as he had been under detention for two months in South Korea and was released after facing assault charges.

According to the reports quoted by People, King's detention was the result of allegedly hitting a South Korean national in a club last September.

North Korea Tuesday issued the first official information since the soldier’s detention who maintained according to North Korean media KCNA that fled "racial discrimination" and bore "ill feeling toward the US Army.”

"We would caution everyone to consider the source here. That is incredibly important," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters when asked about King’s purported remarks.

"It doesn’t change anything. We want to make sure that he gets home safely," she said.

At the State Department, spokesman Vedant Patel said the United States was "focused on his safe return."

"Our priority is to bring Private King home through all available channels to achieve that outcome. And his well-being continues to be a top priority for us," Patel said.

Patel said there has not been any contact with North Korea since Tuesday’s statement and that the US was making efforts via Sweden, which represents Washington in Pyongyang.

The US has previously said that King crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the North and the South "willfully and without authorisation."

The People reported that King was released from the South Korean prison on July 10 and was left for the US to face further action.

More From World:

Evacuation and road closures after bomb threat in Midtown Atlanta

Evacuation and road closures after bomb threat in Midtown Atlanta
Hindutva supporters, Sikhs clash in London on India’s Independence Day

Hindutva supporters, Sikhs clash in London on India’s Independence Day
Guarded by Swedish police, protesters again desecrate Holy Quran outside Royal Palace

Guarded by Swedish police, protesters again desecrate Holy Quran outside Royal Palace
Barbie or Oppenheimer: 'Will watch both', says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Barbie or Oppenheimer: 'Will watch both', says US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US woman wins $1.2 billion settlement in 'revenge porn' lawsuit

US woman wins $1.2 billion settlement in 'revenge porn' lawsuit
Hawaii wildfires claim over 100 lives; temporary mortuaries set up

Hawaii wildfires claim over 100 lives; temporary mortuaries set up
US teen arrested for organising terror attack with Al-Qaeda linked outfit

US teen arrested for organising terror attack with Al-Qaeda linked outfit
Sikh group amasses £250,000 For Khalistan Referendum in Scotland

Sikh group amasses £250,000 For Khalistan Referendum in Scotland
'I joked about fighting Zuck': Elon Musk on cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg

'I joked about fighting Zuck': Elon Musk on cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg
CNN didn't need to exacerbate my pain and suffering: Saima Mohsin

CNN didn't need to exacerbate my pain and suffering: Saima Mohsin
Joe Biden to visit Hawaii amid criticism of wildfire response

Joe Biden to visit Hawaii amid criticism of wildfire response
Urgent evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens Athol, Idaho

Urgent evacuations ordered as wildfire threatens Athol, Idaho