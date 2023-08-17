 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Sophie Turner playfully teases husband Joe Jonas with swifties friendship bracelet

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Sophie Turner playfully teases her husband Joe Jonas with the swifties friendship bracelet 

Sophie Turner appears to be having a lot of fun teasing her husband Joe Jonas, as she was recently seen stepping out to support Joe at the first stop on the Jonas Brothers' The Tour at Yankee Stadium while wearing an interesting accessory.

The Game of Thrones star was spotted wearing a friendship bracelet that appeared to have the lyrics of Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine written on it.

The track is widely believed to be about the hitmaker's breakup with Joe Jonas in 2008.

Taylor Swift's loyal fans, often referred to as Swifties, who are currently attending her Eras Tour have brought friendship bracelets with the lyrics of several tracks by Swift written on them. 

According to Entertainment Weekly, fans usually exchange these bracelets at concerts with other attendees.

This phenomenon was also seen to be happening at the Jonas Brothers concert, and Sophie posted a picture on her Instagram page revealing the friendship bracelets she received during the concert. The haul shared by Turner included hilarious references to Swift's song.

The lyrics of the track Mr. Perfectly Fine read, Hello, Mr. 'Perfectly Fine, how's your heart after breaking mine?" and fans have speculated that Swift took a hit at Joe Jonas in this track after their breakup in 2008.


