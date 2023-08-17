Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax

Angelina Jolie, a prominent actress and director, was observed in the artsy Soho neighborhood of Downtown Manhattan in the company of Pax, who has reportedly been working discreetly as an artist under the name "Embtto," according to sources.

This outing with Pax took place shortly after the Oscar-winning actress spent time with Vivienne in Soho the previous day.

Jolie, always known for her sense of style, appeared chic and sophisticated in an all-black ensemble during her day with 19-year-old Pax. She wore black slacks paired with a matching blazer over a blouse that featured delicate lace detailing along the neckline.

The protective mother took the lead as they explored various shops and galleries in Soho. Her elegant look was completed with attractive black heels, and her long brown hair flowed straight down her shoulders with a slight part on the left.

Pax opted for a casually stylish outfit, donning black pants along with a light brown sweatshirt and classic white Converse sneakers. He added a black baseball cap to his short dark hair. During their outing, both Pax and Jolie were seen carrying bags, with one of Pax's bags appearing to contain camera equipment and photography-related gear.

Notably, Pax's involvement as an assistant director in "Without Blood" parallels his previous collaboration with his mother on "First They Killed My Father" in 2017. In that film, he captured behind-the-scenes stills, a role similar to his work on "Without Blood."

Pax, the second eldest son of Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has reportedly developed a strong passion for art. Sources suggest that he is actively preparing for an art show at a gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel, indicating his commitment to his artistic pursuits.