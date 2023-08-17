 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax
Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax

Angelina Jolie, a prominent actress and director, was observed in the artsy Soho neighborhood of Downtown Manhattan in the company of Pax, who has reportedly been working discreetly as an artist under the name "Embtto," according to sources.

This outing with Pax took place shortly after the Oscar-winning actress spent time with Vivienne in Soho the previous day.

Jolie, always known for her sense of style, appeared chic and sophisticated in an all-black ensemble during her day with 19-year-old Pax. She wore black slacks paired with a matching blazer over a blouse that featured delicate lace detailing along the neckline.

The protective mother took the lead as they explored various shops and galleries in Soho. Her elegant look was completed with attractive black heels, and her long brown hair flowed straight down her shoulders with a slight part on the left.

Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax
Angelina Jolie enjoys valuable family moments in NYC with son Pax

Pax opted for a casually stylish outfit, donning black pants along with a light brown sweatshirt and classic white Converse sneakers. He added a black baseball cap to his short dark hair. During their outing, both Pax and Jolie were seen carrying bags, with one of Pax's bags appearing to contain camera equipment and photography-related gear.

Notably, Pax's involvement as an assistant director in "Without Blood" parallels his previous collaboration with his mother on "First They Killed My Father" in 2017. In that film, he captured behind-the-scenes stills, a role similar to his work on "Without Blood."

Pax, the second eldest son of Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has reportedly developed a strong passion for art. Sources suggest that he is actively preparing for an art show at a gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel, indicating his commitment to his artistic pursuits.

More From Entertainment:

Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split

Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split
Meme featuring Prince Harry and Kendall Jenner goes viral video

Meme featuring Prince Harry and Kendall Jenner goes viral

‘My Name Is Earl’ star Ethan Suplee shows off amazing 300-pound weight loss

‘My Name Is Earl’ star Ethan Suplee shows off amazing 300-pound weight loss
Nicole Kidman poodle 'Julian' takes the wheel in playful Instagram post

Nicole Kidman poodle 'Julian' takes the wheel in playful Instagram post
Netflix move shows it has problems with Harry and Meghan? video

Netflix move shows it has problems with Harry and Meghan?

Iconic British presenter Michael Parkinson passes away, aged 88

Iconic British presenter Michael Parkinson passes away, aged 88
Social media users poke fun at Kim Kardashian's bold new bob hairstyle

Social media users poke fun at Kim Kardashian's bold new bob hairstyle
Priyanka Chopra steps back from partnership with NYC's Sona restaurant

Priyanka Chopra steps back from partnership with NYC's Sona restaurant
Prince Harry is ‘directionless and floating around’: report

Prince Harry is ‘directionless and floating around’: report
Jamie Lynn Spears reacts on Instagram to Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari

Jamie Lynn Spears reacts on Instagram to Britney's divorce from Sam Asghari
Kim Kardashian's son Psalm and cousin True sport casts and slings

Kim Kardashian's son Psalm and cousin True sport casts and slings
Prince Harry has ‘horribly trapped’ Archie & Lilibet : ‘May be bullied’ video

Prince Harry has ‘horribly trapped’ Archie & Lilibet : ‘May be bullied’