Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show couple’s PDA weeks before split

Did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari? New photos show the couple’s PDA weeks before the split

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were seen acting as affectionate as ever only a few weeks before their split while taking a yacht trip in Cabo. Fans of the two are left scratching their heads as the question stands: did Britney Spears cheat on Sam Asghari?

41-year-old Britney was seen donning a bright pink bikini as she enjoyed some time off with Sam in Mexico back in June. The actor filed for divorce from the Oops I Did It Again singer on Wednesday while sources claim that he has moved out of their home following a “huge argument.”

Their cruise trip was their last outing before the shocking split as they cuddled up together while sharing the same chair. She has yet to comment on the news of the divorce but she did post on her Instagram to claim that she would buy a horse.

Sam cited “irreconcilable differences” when filing for divorce, claiming that the date of their separation was July 28, 2023, according to reports from TMZ.

The reports come after she was seen sans her wedding ring following the news that their year-long marriage had come to an end. Based on court documents, Sam has asked that the singer cover his attorney’s fees and provide spousal support.

Soon after the news broke, rumours started circulating that Sam had filed for divorce after Britney had been unfaithful to him. His lawyer, Neal Hersh stated:

“[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party,' Hersh wrote.

There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.”