King Charles in fear as Meghan Markle brings 'great second coming'

Meghan Markle Instagram comeback could pose a real threat for King Charles, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex is making rounds on the internet over her viral photo with hairstylist Kadi Lee and writer Cleo Wade.

Commenting on the photo, royal expert Daniela Elser talks about potential threat to the King.

Writing for news.com.au, Daniela Elser said it "now looks a hell of a lot like Meghan is on the cusp of some sort of great big Stateside relaunch".

Ms Elser noted that the picture could be a "great Sussex second coming"

She said: "Will companies pay to get into bed with Meghan and will women the world over click, buy and watch what she has to offer?

"And if it doesn’t work, just how much of a fresh hell could this create for His Majesty?"