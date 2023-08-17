 
Thursday, August 17, 2023
Queen Letizia to attend Spain-England football final to support national team

An image showing Queen Letizia of Spain visiting the Spanish womens football team in Madrid in June, 2023
An image showing Queen Letizia of Spain visiting the Spanish women's football team in Madrid in June, 2023 — The Royal Spanish Football Federation/Files

In a historic moment for women's football, Spain's Queen Letizia and her 16-year-old daughter, Infanta Sofia, are set to grace the much-anticipated final between Spain and England's Lionesses. 

As both teams vie for victory, the presence of the Spanish royal family adds a regal touch to the event.

Queen Letizia's steadfast support for the Spanish team was evident when she visited the players during their training sessions in June. She delivered an inspiring speech that resonated with the players and coaching staff, setting the stage for their journey to the final. While King Felipe is engaged in official duties that prevent his attendance, the Queen's commitment remains unwavering.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirmed the Queen's participation in the final, emphasizing her personal connection to the team. This gesture aligns with her ongoing dedication to sports and her efforts to encourage female participation and empowerment.

Queen Letizia's presence underscores the significance of the women's event final, showcasing the unity and enthusiasm that football can ignite. As Spain's national team prepares to battle for victory, the Queen's support adds a touch of royal elegance to the spirited competition on the field.

