Friday, August 18, 2023
Sam Asghari got ‘black eye’ from Britney Spears during abusive marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were only married for 14 months
Sam Asghari was reportedly involved in an altercation numerous times during his marriage with Britney Spears.

The actor reportedly told his friends that the pop star gave him a black eye once during their argument.

As per TMZ, Asghari, 29, also admitted that the pop star attacked him during their seven years together.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 around friends before splitting a year later.

Britney and Sam Asghari reportedly split after a ‘nuclear’ fight, leading to the latter moving out of their home.

An insider told TMZ: “It’s about a matter of time before Sam files for divorce.”

