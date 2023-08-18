New York man jumps 750ft to his death from Mandarin Oriental Hotel

The image shows the entrance of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, in New York City. — Twitter/File

A man was pronounced dead after jumping from 750ft height of the Deutsche bank center before leaping down the roof of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City.



Police reported that before striking the crowded New York City pavement outside the apartment building, the victim was cut in half.

The incident happened at 9:06 p.m. at the renowned right-hand tower of 80 Columbus Circle, formerly known as the Time Warner Center, according to police.

An employee of the building, who witnessed the scene said that "the marquee cut him in half”, the man was mutilated and his torn-apart arm was discovered across the street.

The man was described as being dressed in pyjama bottoms, a print T-shirt, and slippers by a police officer on the scene.

Police sources confirmed that the man was not a guest at the hotel but used the elevator service to the roof.

The unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene. Brutal pictures showed the body lying on the pavement with a blanket over it.

The dead body was surrounded by glass and debris when it was found lying on the sidewalk outside the twin luxury glass tower building where CNN's newsrooms once stood.

"The victim's identity was not yet known and the investigation is still ongoing", the New York Police Department (NYPD) told DailyMail.