Lizzo's present dance troupe lauds her amidst sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo's current team of dancers has openly expressed their admiration for the singer, despite the recent lawsuit regarding sexual harassment. 

In a statement shared on Instagram on Thursday, the Big Grrrls and Big Boiiis, Lizzo's dance group, conveyed their heartfelt sentiments about their experiences on The Special Tour.

The statement highlighted, "We have had the time of our lives on The Special Tour. The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly ask for.”

Accompanying the statement was a video montage showcasing memorable moments from the global tour. The dancers conveyed that the tour went beyond being just a special experience; it transcended into something far more profound.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl and Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love! You have created a platform where we have been able to parallel our Passion with a purpose! Not only for Us but for Women and All people breaking Barriers,” they added. 

In a separate development, a lawsuit was recently filed against Lizzo, the Good as Hell vocalist, as well as Big Grrrl Big Touring and dance captain Shirlene Quigley. 

This lawsuit was brought forward by three former backup dancers named Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The lawsuit alleges instances of weight-shaming and sexually demeaning behavior during their tenure.

The plaintiffs further assert that they were coerced into participating in explicit performances during their time as employees. A specific incident mentioned in the lawsuit involves the dancers being invited to the Red Light District in Amsterdam, known for its adult entertainment establishments. 

The plaintiffs claim that Lizzo orchestrated another explicit show a month later, effectively removing their choice to decline participation, as outlined in the legal documents.

