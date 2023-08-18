Kate Middleton latest outing without Prince William sparks reactions

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has sparked reactions from the royal fans after she attended a 24-hour "rave" last weekend along with her friends without Prince William.



According to reports, Kate Middleton attended the festival after friends convinced her to go along with them.

Now, a photo of the princess has surfaced online where Kate Middleton is with a cocktail in hands at a 24-hour "rave" in Norfolk.

Page Six shared the photo with title, “Kate Middleton shows unusual flash of skin during dressed-down music festival outing.”

Reacting to it, one fan commented, “Very nice. The Princess looks great.”

Another said, “Wonderful, seeing her taking well earned time to enjoy herself. Doing something for herself. Not a calendar engagement. Hope she had a wonderful time.”

“This picture seems very intrusive. She looks good but perhaps it would have been better if someone hadn't posted it. She deserves some time to herself to relax and have fun!”

“The future queen looking effortlessly gorgeous,” commented another fan.

The fifth fan said, “Princess Catherine seems like a genuinely happy person, she's been the same for years. Good to see.”