Prince Harry is getting ‘salt rubbed’ in his wounds

Experts believe the changing tides Prince Harry is facing is akin to getting ‘salt rubbed’ into his wounds.

Comments on Prince Harry's latest moves have been shared by royal commentator Camilla Tominey.

The conversation arose once Ms Tominey began referencing some YouGov poll findings in her piece for The Telegraph. 

For those unversed, Meghan Markle has found herself falling to a low of -47 whereas Prince Harry stands at -36.

On the other hand, King Charles has risen from 26 to 32 since Coronation Day, with Prince William and Kate Middleton following closely at 57 and 59, respectively.

In response to this Ms Tominey went as far as to point out how, “this week Prince William was voted America’s most popular public figure, ahead of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, in a Gallup survey of public figures.”

Ms Tominey believes these findings are akin to “rubbing salt into the wounds” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

But now that the time has come to deliver upon the multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, it seems “the beleaguered couple appear to have found a new story to tell.”

This is “after Netflix paid a reported £3 million for the film rights to the romantic novel they intend to produce for the streaming service as part of their £80 million deal,” Ms Tominey referenced in her piece.

This has since been named a potential “sink or swim” moment for Prince Harry who insiders feel is standing on his ‘last leg’ within Hollywood.

These claims have come shortly after a PR guru pointed out the couple’s lacklustre track record and said, the Sussexes “have zero track record in drama or producing anything of consequence.”

