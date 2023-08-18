Victoria Beckham rocks effortless look for lunch with newly bald David Beckham

Victoria Beckham was recently seen ushering daughter Harper out of a restaurant as a brawl broke out

Victoria Beckham looked effortlessly stylish as she indulged in a relaxed family lunch at the elegant Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, Italy.

The 49-year-old designer looked chic, sporting a cream straw hat, while enjoying the meal on the restaurant's balcony alongside her husband David, 48, their 12-year-old daughter Harper, and 18-year-old son Cruz.

During the family outing, David sported a freshly buzzed haircut and opted for a casual white shirt. Victoria, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a cream shirt dress and carried a digital camera to capture the moments of the outing.

Harper, who recently had the opportunity to walk onto the football pitch with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, enjoyed a relaxing time with her parents during their family break.

Just a few days prior, an incident took place at Gekko, a Miami restaurant owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and nightclub entrepreneur David Grutman.

On Friday, a customer alleged that security personnel brutally assaulted him when his family attempted to take a photo to commemorate his daughter's 21st birthday at the same popular venue where Lionel Messi and the Beckhams were also present.

The victim was accused of attempting to take pictures of Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, but he denied the accusation, stating, "They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face."

“Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

Amidst the chaotic scene that unfolded, a woman's distressed voice can be heard exclaiming, "He's a family man, celebrating his daughter's 21st birthday."

In a video, the Spice Girl can be seen quickly escorting her daughter Harper out of the area, embracing her tightly, and then placing her inside a security-driven SUV.