 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham rocks effortless look for lunch with newly bald David Beckham

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

Victoria Beckham was recently seen ushering daughter Harper out of a restaurant as a brawl broke out
Victoria Beckham was recently seen ushering daughter Harper out of a restaurant as a brawl broke out 

Victoria Beckham looked effortlessly stylish as she indulged in a relaxed family lunch at the elegant Lo Scoglio restaurant in Nerano, Italy. 

The 49-year-old designer looked chic, sporting a cream straw hat, while enjoying the meal on the restaurant's balcony alongside her husband David, 48, their 12-year-old daughter Harper, and 18-year-old son Cruz.

During the family outing, David sported a freshly buzzed haircut and opted for a casual white shirt. Victoria, on the other hand, looked effortlessly chic in a cream shirt dress and carried a digital camera to capture the moments of the outing.

Harper, who recently had the opportunity to walk onto the football pitch with Inter Miami star Lionel Messi, enjoyed a relaxing time with her parents during their family break.

Just a few days prior, an incident took place at Gekko, a Miami restaurant owned by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and nightclub entrepreneur David Grutman.

On Friday, a customer alleged that security personnel brutally assaulted him when his family attempted to take a photo to commemorate his daughter's 21st birthday at the same popular venue where Lionel Messi and the Beckhams were also present.

The victim was accused of attempting to take pictures of Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, but he denied the accusation, stating, "They jumped at us, they kicked me out and punched me in the face."

“Just because my homeboy was trying to take a picture with his wife, not with Beckham or Messi, nothing. It was a family thing.”

Amidst the chaotic scene that unfolded, a woman's distressed voice can be heard exclaiming, "He's a family man, celebrating his daughter's 21st birthday."

In a video, the Spice Girl can be seen quickly escorting her daughter Harper out of the area, embracing her tightly, and then placing her inside a security-driven SUV.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William scared into submission

Prince William scared into submission

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group

Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group
TXT’s Soobin reveals tragic news about his pet hedgehog

TXT’s Soobin reveals tragic news about his pet hedgehog
Prince Harry’s ‘highs & lows’ are ‘beyond prediction’: 'Can he revive?'

Prince Harry’s ‘highs & lows’ are ‘beyond prediction’: 'Can he revive?'
Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun ‘haven't spoken in months’

Justin Bieber and manager Scooter Braun ‘haven't spoken in months’

Dua Lipa to interview Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa to interview Billie Eilish

Fifty Fifty finally ends silence with heartfelt letter to fans

Fifty Fifty finally ends silence with heartfelt letter to fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘throw cushions’ while others ‘throw vases’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘throw cushions’ while others ‘throw vases’
Singer Sam Ryder talks about his hair care

Singer Sam Ryder talks about his hair care

Dolly Parton releases new ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr video

Dolly Parton releases new ‘Let It Be’ cover with Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr
Joey King ‘can’t wait’ for upcoming wedding with ‘best friend’ Steven Piet

Joey King ‘can’t wait’ for upcoming wedding with ‘best friend’ Steven Piet