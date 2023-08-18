King Charles wants Harry and Archie to attend his birthday celebrations: report

King Charles wants Prince Harry and his son Archie to attend his 75th birthday celebration in November, claimed a senior royal biographer.



Angela Levin, known as a pro-monarchy commentator, said “Harry could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now and he could see his cousins.”



According to express.co.uk, the expert suggested that if the Duke of Sussex decides to attend the event he would be visiting the UK without his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father in May while his wife and two children stayed in California.

His visit came just months after he had slammed his father and brother William in his tell-all memoir "Spare".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.

The couple blames senior members of the Firm for their departure from the UK.



