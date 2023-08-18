 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles wants Harry and Archie to attend his birthday celebrations: report

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 18, 2023

King Charles wants Prince Harry and his son Archie to attend his 75th birthday celebration in November, claimed a senior royal biographer.

Angela Levin, known as a pro-monarchy commentator, said  “Harry could go on his own and bring Archie with him. He’s a big boy now and he could see his cousins.”

According to express.co.uk, the expert suggested that if the  Duke of Sussex decides to attend the event he would be visiting the UK without his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father in May while his wife and two children stayed in California.

His visit came just months after he had slammed his father and brother William in his tell-all memoir "Spare".

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in California since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.

The couple blames senior members of the Firm for their departure from the UK.


More From Entertainment:

Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser video

Disney+ announces release date for ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ with new teaser
Actor Chris Peluso dies at 40, cause of death remains unknown

Actor Chris Peluso dies at 40, cause of death remains unknown

Prince Harry warned ‘no number of manicures’ can ‘save him now’ video

Prince Harry warned ‘no number of manicures’ can ‘save him now’
Irina Shayk sets temperatures soaring in new tennis-themed shoot

Irina Shayk sets temperatures soaring in new tennis-themed shoot
Prince Harry is getting ‘salt rubbed’ in his wounds video

Prince Harry is getting ‘salt rubbed’ in his wounds
Raquel Leviss says Scandoval backlash was ‘the biggest wakeup call’ for her

Raquel Leviss says Scandoval backlash was ‘the biggest wakeup call’ for her
Prince Harry’s freedom's come at ‘considerable cost to status, reputation' video

Prince Harry’s freedom's come at ‘considerable cost to status, reputation'
Victoria Beckham rocks effortless look for lunch with newly bald David Beckham

Victoria Beckham rocks effortless look for lunch with newly bald David Beckham
Prince William scared into submission

Prince William scared into submission

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

Khadijah Haqq and Bobby McCray call it quits after 13 years of marriage

Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group

Parents of Fifty Fifty’s members to express their support for the group
TXT’s Soobin reveals tragic news about his pet hedgehog

TXT’s Soobin reveals tragic news about his pet hedgehog