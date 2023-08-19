 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears suffering ‘another mental breakdown’: ‘Is armed with knives'

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Britney Spears suffering ‘another mental breakdown’: ‘Is armed with knives
Britney Spears suffering ‘another mental breakdown’: ‘Is armed with knives'

Britney Spears has allegedly become plunged into a deep-rooted paranoia since the end of her conservatorship, a few months ago.

Insights into this new paranoia-filled behavior have been brought to light by a well-placed inside source.

Insights from this insider have been presented in a report by the Daily Mail.

According to that insiders’ findings, Britney’s mental health has allegedly been ‘worsening’ since the end of her conservatorship.

So much so that she has begun hiding knives around the house.

Many times she has also been seen throwing them at walls, according to the insider.

This admission has followed a separate one, from another source entirely.

"It is as though she is paranoid someone is after her and she needs the knives as protection," the inside source admitted while trying to explain it all.

Revelations about this have come shortly after it was revealed that Sam suffered 'physically' whenever Britney became violent during the course of their marriage.

According to TMZ, he "frequently complained" about moments she’d "flew off the handle and began punching him" till he was left with a black eye. 

More From Entertainment:

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute

Dua Lipa enjoys Ibiza getaway with new boyfriend amid legal dispute
Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Britney Spears’ fans speak out to support singer amid Sam Asghari split

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy

Anti-monarchy group reacts as King Charles summons meeting to decide future of monarchy
Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit

Reese Witherspoon opts for discreet travel look after NYC visit
Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos

Jennifer Lopez stuns while enjoying vacation in new photos
Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’ video

Elon Musk latest move leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend ‘disappointed’
NSYNC reunites with Justin Timberlake for 3rd Trolls movie

NSYNC reunites with Justin Timberlake for 3rd Trolls movie
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari gives off Justin Timberlake vibes?

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari gives off Justin Timberlake vibes?
Jungkook shares why BTS has global fan following despite language-barrier

Jungkook shares why BTS has global fan following despite language-barrier
James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

James Gunn throws 'younger Superman' speculations into the bin

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family

Kate Middleton’s sincere feelings for Prince Harry disclosed amid his rift with royal family
Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?

Sam Asghari to demand custody of Britney Spears’ beloved dogs to hurt her?