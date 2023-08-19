Britney Spears suffering ‘another mental breakdown’: ‘Is armed with knives'

Britney Spears has allegedly become plunged into a deep-rooted paranoia since the end of her conservatorship, a few months ago.

Insights into this new paranoia-filled behavior have been brought to light by a well-placed inside source.

Insights from this insider have been presented in a report by the Daily Mail.

According to that insiders’ findings, Britney’s mental health has allegedly been ‘worsening’ since the end of her conservatorship.

So much so that she has begun hiding knives around the house.

Many times she has also been seen throwing them at walls, according to the insider.

This admission has followed a separate one, from another source entirely.

"It is as though she is paranoid someone is after her and she needs the knives as protection," the inside source admitted while trying to explain it all.

Revelations about this have come shortly after it was revealed that Sam suffered 'physically' whenever Britney became violent during the course of their marriage.

According to TMZ, he "frequently complained" about moments she’d "flew off the handle and began punching him" till he was left with a black eye.