Jungkook shares why BTS has global fan following despite language-barrier

Jungkook got candid about the global fame of BTS while spilling beans on why he thinks the Korean boy band has global fan following despite having a language barrier.

In an interview with SiriusXM, the 25-year-old vocalist said the main feature of their band that attracts people worldwide is their captivating performance.

"One of the members, RM said this once," he responded. "Of course, performance is one of the main features of K-pop. And K-pop is a pleasure to the eyes and the ears."

"But there are also a lot of related elements and contents that come along with it. RM said that it's like a full package," Jungkook added. "I think that's what captivates so many people around the world."

The singer was then asked which song of BTS he would suggest to a person, who has never heard of K-pop, to which he said, "IDOL."

Jungkook believes this 2018 track has a "powerful vibe that can show this is what Korean Idol is."

After the interview was published, fans of the band reacted while expressing their love and admiration for the singer and performer.

"Jungkook, our global popstar and eternal artist, we are looking forward to your album. We are always here to support you and we love you!!!" one fan wrote.

"Wow words can't describe my feelings for him, he is just so pure," another fan panned, "We love you a lot Jungkook, you don't even know how much you are loved."

The comment added, "You are the reason for happiness for so many people around the world," commented another person."