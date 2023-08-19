 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Newly separated Ellie Goulding is seen laughing with Zac Goldsmith

Newly separated Ellie Goulding was seen chatting and laughing with Zac Goldsmith outside of his home in West London. Although the two come from starkly different backgrounds, they have bonded over their interest in climate change.

Ellie donned a black cap with a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of slippers as she walked alongside Zac. Meanwhile, Zac donned navy blue pants with a matching vest over a bright blue button-down shirt.

The two were spotted laughing about something on Zac’s phone as they made their way away from his $3 million mansion. He has made his way to his new home after separating from his second wife Alice Rothschild after being married for ten years.

An onlooker stated: “They looked like they were having a lovely time. Ellie was laughing, it was like they didn't have a care in the world.”

His new home is located quite close to Ellie’s own home which she still shares with her husband of four years Caspar Jopling for the sake of their son, two-year-old Arthur.

Friends of Zac have claimed that the two have grown closer, however, a spokesperson stated that they do not speak much outside of matters related to work. 

